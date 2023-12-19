Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Essex County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Essex County, Massachusetts is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Essex County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Andover High School at Lowell High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Lowell, MA
- Conference: Merrimack Valley - Large
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salem High School at Gloucester High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Gloucester, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Haverhill High School at Methuen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Methuen, MA
- Conference: Merrimack Valley - Small
- How to Stream: Watch Here
