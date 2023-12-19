High school basketball competition in Essex County, Massachusetts is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Essex County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Andover High School at Lowell High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 19

6:30 PM ET on December 19 Location: Lowell, MA

Lowell, MA Conference: Merrimack Valley - Large

Merrimack Valley - Large How to Stream: Watch Here

Salem High School at Gloucester High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Gloucester, MA

Gloucester, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Haverhill High School at Methuen High School