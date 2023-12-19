The Boston Bruins, including James van Riemsdyk, are in action Tuesday versus the Minnesota Wild at TD Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for van Riemsdyk in that upcoming Bruins-Wild matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

James van Riemsdyk vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

NESN, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

van Riemsdyk Season Stats Insights

van Riemsdyk has averaged 13:30 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).

van Riemsdyk has scored a goal in five of 28 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

van Riemsdyk has a point in 14 games this season (out of 28), including multiple points five times.

In 11 of 28 games this year, van Riemsdyk has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 44.4% that van Riemsdyk goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

van Riemsdyk has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

van Riemsdyk Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have conceded 93 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -7 goal differential ranks 21st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 28 Games 2 19 Points 1 6 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

