The Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown included, face the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Brown, in his last game (December 17 win against the Magic), produced 31 points and six assists.

In this article we will look at Brown's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 22.3 23.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.7 4.6 Assists 3.5 3.5 3.4 PRA -- 30.5 31.2 PR -- 27 27.8 3PM 2.5 2.3 2.0



Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the Warriors

Brown has taken 18.3 shots per game this season and made 8.8 per game, which account for 19.8% and 19.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 14.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.3 per game.

The Celtics rank 27th in possessions per game with 101.4. His opponents, the Warriors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th with 103 possessions per contest.

The Warriors are the 20th-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 115.7 points per game.

The Warriors are the 12th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 43.4 rebounds per contest.

The Warriors are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 25 assists per game.

The Warriors concede 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, 10th-ranked in the league.

Jaylen Brown vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/19/2023 41 16 9 3 1 0 1 12/10/2022 37 31 9 3 3 0 1

