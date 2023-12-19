The Boston Celtics, Jrue Holiday included, hit the court versus the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 114-97 win over the Magic (his previous game) Holiday produced 14 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

With prop bets available for Holiday, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jrue Holiday Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.3 11.4 Rebounds 5.5 6.6 5.5 Assists 4.5 4.6 3.9 PRA -- 23.5 20.8 PR -- 18.9 16.9 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Holiday's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jrue Holiday Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, he's put up 11.0% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.7 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 10.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.7 per game.

Holiday's Celtics average 101.4 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Warriors have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 13th with 103 possessions per contest.

The Warriors give up 115.7 points per game, 20th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Warriors are ranked 12th in the league, conceding 43.4 rebounds per game.

Allowing 25 assists per contest, the Warriors are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Warriors have given up 12.2 makes per contest, 10th in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jrue Holiday vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/11/2023 39 18 9 8 4 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.