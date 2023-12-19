Kristaps Porzingis and his Boston Celtics teammates will take the court versus the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 17, Porzingis produced 15 points and 10 rebounds in a 114-97 win against the Magic.

We're going to look at Porzingis' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Kristaps Porzingis Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 18.9 18.3 Rebounds 7.5 6.8 7.3 Assists -- 1.7 1.6 PRA -- 27.4 27.2 PR -- 25.7 25.6 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.5



Kristaps Porzingis Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, he's put up 10.4% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 12.2 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 8.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.7 per game.

Porzingis' Celtics average 101.4 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Warriors have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 13th with 103 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Warriors have given up 115.7 points per game, which is 20th-best in the league.

Conceding 43.4 rebounds per game, the Warriors are the 12th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Warriors give up 25 assists per contest, seventh-ranked in the league.

The Warriors are the 10th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Kristaps Porzingis vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 36 34 7 2 2 0 1 1/16/2023 37 32 5 3 3 2 1

