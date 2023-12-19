Tuesday's game between the Cincinnati Bearcats (8-2) and Merrimack Warriors (5-6) at Fifth Third Arena has a projected final score of 81-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Cincinnati, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on December 19.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Merrimack vs. Cincinnati Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Merrimack vs. Cincinnati Score Prediction

Prediction: Cincinnati 81, Merrimack 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Merrimack vs. Cincinnati

Computer Predicted Spread: Cincinnati (-16.7)

Cincinnati (-16.7) Computer Predicted Total: 144.9

Cincinnati has a 5-4-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Merrimack, who is 8-1-0 ATS. A total of six out of the Bearcats' games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Warriors' games have gone over.

Merrimack Performance Insights

The Warriors put up 71.4 points per game (263rd in college basketball) while giving up 72.5 per outing (218th in college basketball). They have a -12 scoring differential and have been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

The 33.5 rebounds per game Merrimack accumulates rank 300th in the country, 4.6 fewer than the 38.1 its opponents record.

Merrimack knocks down 5.8 three-pointers per game (315th in college basketball), 1.2 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 26.4% from deep (352nd in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 35.8%.

Merrimack has come up on top in the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 13.3 (294th in college basketball) while forcing 14.5 (53rd in college basketball).

