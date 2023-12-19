The Merrimack Warriors (5-6) travel to face the Cincinnati Bearcats (8-2) after dropping three consecutive road games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Cincinnati vs. Merrimack matchup.

Merrimack vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Merrimack vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Merrimack vs. Cincinnati Betting Trends

Merrimack has covered eight times in nine games with a spread this year.

The Warriors have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 18.5-point underdogs.

Cincinnati is 5-4-0 ATS this season.

Bearcats games have gone over the point total six out of nine times this season.

