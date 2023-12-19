The Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0) will face the Merrimack Warriors (4-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

Merrimack vs. Cincinnati Game Information

Merrimack Players to Watch

Viktor Lakhin: 15.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1 BLK

15.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1 BLK Dan Skillings Jr.: 11.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Day Day Thomas: 11.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK John Newman III: 9.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jizzle James: 9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Merrimack vs. Cincinnati Stat Comparison

Cincinnati Rank Cincinnati AVG Merrimack AVG Merrimack Rank 15th 87.3 Points Scored 69.6 281st 59th 65 Points Allowed 71.2 190th 20th 39.1 Rebounds 31.4 259th 25th 12.3 Off. Rebounds 8.2 244th 31st 9.6 3pt Made 5.5 325th 23rd 17.6 Assists 11.2 303rd 14th 8.6 Turnovers 13.3 277th

