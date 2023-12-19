Merrimack vs. Cincinnati December 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0) will face the Merrimack Warriors (4-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.
Merrimack vs. Cincinnati Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Merrimack Players to Watch
- Viktor Lakhin: 15.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1 BLK
- Dan Skillings Jr.: 11.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Day Day Thomas: 11.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- John Newman III: 9.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jizzle James: 9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Cincinnati Players to Watch
Merrimack vs. Cincinnati Stat Comparison
|Cincinnati Rank
|Cincinnati AVG
|Merrimack AVG
|Merrimack Rank
|15th
|87.3
|Points Scored
|69.6
|281st
|59th
|65
|Points Allowed
|71.2
|190th
|20th
|39.1
|Rebounds
|31.4
|259th
|25th
|12.3
|Off. Rebounds
|8.2
|244th
|31st
|9.6
|3pt Made
|5.5
|325th
|23rd
|17.6
|Assists
|11.2
|303rd
|14th
|8.6
|Turnovers
|13.3
|277th
