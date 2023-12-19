Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Middlesex County Today - December 19
If you reside in Middlesex County, Massachusetts and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Middlesex County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chelsea High School at Malden High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Malden, MA
- Conference: Greater Boston
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hopkinton High School at Medfield High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Medfield, MA
- Conference: Tri-Valley - Large
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Andover High School at Lowell High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Lowell, MA
- Conference: Merrimack Valley - Large
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maynard High School at Hudson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Hudson, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
