If you reside in Middlesex County, Massachusetts and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Middlesex County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Chelsea High School at Malden High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 19

6:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Malden, MA

Malden, MA Conference: Greater Boston

Greater Boston How to Stream: Watch Here

Hopkinton High School at Medfield High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 19

6:30 PM ET on December 19 Location: Medfield, MA

Medfield, MA Conference: Tri-Valley - Large

Tri-Valley - Large How to Stream: Watch Here

Andover High School at Lowell High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 19

6:30 PM ET on December 19 Location: Lowell, MA

Lowell, MA Conference: Merrimack Valley - Large

Merrimack Valley - Large How to Stream: Watch Here

Maynard High School at Hudson High School