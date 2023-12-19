Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Norfolk County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Norfolk County, Massachusetts today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Norfolk County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bristol County Agricultural High School at Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Franklin, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hopkinton High School at Medfield High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Medfield, MA
- Conference: Tri-Valley - Large
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bellingham High School at Millis High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Millis, MA
- Conference: Tri-Valley - Small
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Norton High School at Dedham High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Dedham, MA
- Conference: Tri-Valley - Small
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dover-Sherborn High School at Medway High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Medway, MA
- Conference: Tri-Valley - Small
- How to Stream: Watch Here
