Tuesday's contest between the Northeastern Huskies (4-7) and Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (4-6) squaring off at William H. Detrick Gymnasium has a projected final score of 72-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Northeastern, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on December 19.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northeastern vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: New Britain, Connecticut

New Britain, Connecticut Venue: William H. Detrick Gymnasium

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Northeastern vs. Cent. Conn. St. Score Prediction

Prediction: Northeastern 72, Cent. Conn. St. 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Northeastern vs. Cent. Conn. St.

Computer Predicted Spread: Northeastern (-1.8)

Northeastern (-1.8) Computer Predicted Total: 141.7

Cent. Conn. St. has put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Northeastern is 4-4-0. The Blue Devils are 4-5-0 and the Huskies are 6-2-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Northeastern Performance Insights

The Huskies put up 72.4 points per game (245th in college basketball) while giving up 73.9 per outing (249th in college basketball). They have a -17 scoring differential and have been outscored by 1.5 points per game.

Northeastern records 33 rebounds per game (312th in college basketball) while allowing 30.5 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.5 boards per game.

Northeastern makes 6.4 three-pointers per game (280th in college basketball) while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc (225th in college basketball). It is making 1.9 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 8.3 per game at 36%.

Northeastern has committed 12.5 turnovers per game (234th in college basketball), 2.6 more than the 9.9 it forces (328th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.