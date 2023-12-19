The Northeastern Huskies (4-7) will try to halt a three-game road losing skid at the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (4-6) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Northeastern vs. Cent. Conn. St. matchup.

Northeastern vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium in New Britain, Connecticut

William H. Detrick Gymnasium in New Britain, Connecticut How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northeastern vs. Cent. Conn. St. Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Northeastern vs. Cent. Conn. St. Betting Trends

Northeastern has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Huskies' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Cent. Conn. St. has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Blue Devils and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of nine times this year.

