The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (3-5) meet the Northeastern Huskies (4-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Northeastern vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Information

Northeastern Players to Watch

Kellen Amos: 10.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

10.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK Allan Jeanne-Rose: 15.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

15.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Jordan Jones: 9.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Jayden Brown: 9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK Tre Breland III: 8.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Cent. Conn. St. Players to Watch

Northeastern vs. Cent. Conn. St. Stat Comparison

Cent. Conn. St. Rank Cent. Conn. St. AVG Northeastern AVG Northeastern Rank 214th 73.4 Points Scored 74.6 185th 136th 69.1 Points Allowed 76.0 288th 238th 32.0 Rebounds 30.4 294th 250th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 8.9 202nd 228th 6.9 3pt Made 6.6 253rd 67th 15.6 Assists 13.4 174th 89th 10.6 Turnovers 12.7 243rd

