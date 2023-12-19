Northeastern vs. Cent. Conn. St. December 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (3-5) meet the Northeastern Huskies (4-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Northeastern vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Northeastern Players to Watch
- Kellen Amos: 10.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Allan Jeanne-Rose: 15.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jordan Jones: 9.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jayden Brown: 9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Tre Breland III: 8.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Cent. Conn. St. Players to Watch
Northeastern vs. Cent. Conn. St. Stat Comparison
|Cent. Conn. St. Rank
|Cent. Conn. St. AVG
|Northeastern AVG
|Northeastern Rank
|214th
|73.4
|Points Scored
|74.6
|185th
|136th
|69.1
|Points Allowed
|76.0
|288th
|238th
|32.0
|Rebounds
|30.4
|294th
|250th
|8.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|202nd
|228th
|6.9
|3pt Made
|6.6
|253rd
|67th
|15.6
|Assists
|13.4
|174th
|89th
|10.6
|Turnovers
|12.7
|243rd
