The Northeastern Huskies (4-7) visit the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (4-6) after losing three road games in a row. The Huskies are favored by 3.5 points in the contest, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 140.5.

Northeastern vs. Cent. Conn. St. Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: New Britain, Connecticut

New Britain, Connecticut Venue: William H. Detrick Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under Northeastern -3.5 140.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northeastern Betting Records & Stats

Northeastern and its opponents have scored more than 140.5 points in five of eight games this season.

Northeastern has an average total of 146.3 in its contests this year, 5.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Huskies are 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Northeastern has won two out of the four games in which it has been favored.

The Huskies have played as a favorite of -165 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Northeastern.

Northeastern vs. Cent. Conn. St. Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northeastern 5 62.5% 72.4 142.4 73.9 141.5 137.1 Cent. Conn. St. 5 55.6% 70 142.4 67.6 141.5 139.3

Additional Northeastern Insights & Trends

The Huskies record 72.4 points per game, only 4.8 more points than the 67.6 the Blue Devils give up.

Northeastern has a 2-3 record against the spread and a 3-4 record overall when scoring more than 67.6 points.

Northeastern vs. Cent. Conn. St. Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northeastern 4-4-0 1-0 6-2-0 Cent. Conn. St. 5-4-0 3-3 4-5-0

Northeastern vs. Cent. Conn. St. Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northeastern Cent. Conn. St. 6-6 Home Record 6-7 3-12 Away Record 4-14 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 4-9-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.7 64.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.9 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-8-0 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-6-0

