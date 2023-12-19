Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Plymouth County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
In Plymouth County, Massachusetts, there are interesting high school basketball games on the docket today. Information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Plymouth County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Quincy High School at Scituate High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Scituate, MA
- Conference: Patriot - Fisher
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greater New Bedford RVT High School at Old Rochester Regional High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Mattapoisett, MA
- Conference: South Coast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Feehan High School at Cardinal Spellman High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Brockton, MA
- Conference: Catholic Central - Large
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Apponequet Regional High School at Somerset Berkley Regional High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Somerset, MA
- Conference: South Coast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.