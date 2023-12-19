Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Suffolk County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Suffolk County, Massachusetts today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Suffolk County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chelsea High School at Malden High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Malden, MA
- Conference: Greater Boston
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.