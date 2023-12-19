Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Worcester County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
In Worcester County, Massachusetts, there are interesting high school basketball games on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Worcester County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Narragansett Regional High School at The Bromfield School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Harvard, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Shepherd Hill Regional High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Dudley, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Tahanto Regional High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Boylston, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
