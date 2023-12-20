Wednesday's game that pits the Boston College Eagles (7-5) versus the Bryant Bulldogs (6-5) at Silvio O. Conte Forum has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-58 in favor of Boston College, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 20.

Last time out, the Eagles won on Tuesday 101-37 against Stonehill.

Boston College vs. Bryant Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

Boston College vs. Bryant Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston College 75, Bryant 58

Other ACC Predictions

Boston College Schedule Analysis

Against the Providence Friars on November 19, the Eagles registered their best win of the season, a 71-56 road victory.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Boston College is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most victories.

Boston College 2023-24 Best Wins

71-56 on the road over Providence (No. 139) on November 19

66-61 at home over Holy Cross (No. 165) on November 6

67-58 at home over Northeastern (No. 278) on November 12

88-59 at home over Siena (No. 289) on December 10

95-57 at home over UMass (No. 309) on December 6

Boston College Leaders

Teya Sidberry: 13.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 STL, 51.2 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

13.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 STL, 51.2 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27) Dontavia Waggoner: 12.8 PTS, 2.9 STL, 45.0 FG%

12.8 PTS, 2.9 STL, 45.0 FG% Andrea Daley: 15.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 54.9 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

15.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 54.9 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16) T'Yana Todd: 12.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (21-for-49)

12.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (21-for-49) Kaylah Ivey: 3.6 PTS, 6.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 24.1 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31)

Boston College Performance Insights

The Eagles outscore opponents by 12.4 points per game (scoring 76.8 points per game to rank 59th in college basketball while giving up 64.4 per contest to rank 195th in college basketball) and have a +149 scoring differential overall.

