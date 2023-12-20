Two hot squads square off when the Boston College Eagles (7-5) host the Bryant Bulldogs (6-5) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Eagles are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Bulldogs, who have won three in a row.

Boston College Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ACC Network X

Boston College vs. Bryant Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs score an average of 63.7 points per game, just 0.7 fewer points than the 64.4 the Eagles allow to opponents.

Bryant is 5-0 when it scores more than 64.4 points.

Boston College is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 63.7 points.

The Eagles score 76.8 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 59.3 the Bulldogs allow.

Boston College is 7-4 when scoring more than 59.3 points.

Bryant is 6-4 when giving up fewer than 76.8 points.

This year the Eagles are shooting 45.9% from the field, 5.6% higher than the Bulldogs concede.

Boston College Leaders

Teya Sidberry: 13.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 STL, 51.2 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

13.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 STL, 51.2 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27) Dontavia Waggoner: 12.8 PTS, 2.9 STL, 45.0 FG%

12.8 PTS, 2.9 STL, 45.0 FG% Andrea Daley: 15.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 54.9 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

15.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 54.9 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16) T'Yana Todd: 12.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (21-for-49)

12.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (21-for-49) Kaylah Ivey: 3.6 PTS, 6.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 24.1 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31)

Boston College Schedule