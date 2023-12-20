Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bristol County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Bristol County, Massachusetts, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Info on how to watch them is available below.
Bristol County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fairhaven High School at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Dighton, MA
- Conference: South Coast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
