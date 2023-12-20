A pair of the league's top scorers match up when De'Aaron Fox (sixth, 30.1 PPG) and the Sacramento Kings (16-9) host Jayson Tatum (10th, 26.8 PPG) and the Boston Celtics (20-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS. The Kings are 2.5-point favorites. The matchup's point total is 237.5.

Celtics vs. Kings Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -2.5 237.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston has played seven games this season that have gone over 237.5 combined points scored.

Boston's games this season have had an average of 227.4 points, 10.1 fewer points than this game's total.

Boston's ATS record is 13-13-0 this year.

The Celtics have yet to play a game this season where they are named as the underdog.

Boston has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +115.

Boston has an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Celtics vs Kings Additional Info

Celtics vs. Kings Over/Under Stats

Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 13 52% 118.2 236.2 117.2 226.6 234.5 Celtics 7 26.9% 118 236.2 109.4 226.6 226.7

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

Boston has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Celtics have hit the over six times.

Boston's winning percentage against the spread at home is .643 (9-5-0). On the road, it is .333 (4-8-0).

The Celtics' 118 points per game are only 0.8 more points than the 117.2 the Kings give up to opponents.

Boston has put together a 7-6 ATS record and an 11-2 overall record in games it scores more than 117.2 points.

Celtics vs. Kings Betting Splits

Celtics and Kings Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 13-13 0-0 13-13 Kings 14-11 7-7 14-11

Celtics vs. Kings Point Insights

Celtics Kings 118 Points Scored (PG) 118.2 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 7 7-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 12-7 11-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 15-4 109.4 Points Allowed (PG) 117.2 3 NBA Rank (PAPG) 21 12-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 9-2 18-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-3

