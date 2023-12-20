How to Watch Jayson Tatum, Celtics vs. the Kings: Streaming & TV Channel for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Two of the NBA's best scorers face off when De'Aaron Fox (sixth, 30.1 points per game) and the Sacramento Kings (16-9) host Jayson Tatum (10th, 26.8) and the Boston Celtics (20-6).
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Kings and Celtics, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Celtics vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
Celtics vs Kings Additional Info
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics are shooting 47.5% from the field, 1.3% lower than the 48.8% the Kings' opponents have shot this season.
- Boston has compiled a 10-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.8% from the field.
- The Celtics are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 19th.
- The Celtics put up only 0.8 more points per game (118) than the Kings give up (117.2).
- Boston has put together an 11-2 record in games it scores more than 117.2 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Celtics average 122.7 points per game, 10.3 more than away (112.4). Defensively they allow 107.1 points per game at home, five less than on the road (112.1).
- Boston is giving up fewer points at home (107.1 per game) than on the road (112.1).
- At home the Celtics are picking up 25.9 assists per game, 2.4 more than away (23.5).
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Luke Kornet
|Out
|Adductor
|Al Horford
|Out
|Rest
|Jayson Tatum
|Out
|Ankle
