Two of the NBA's best scorers face off when De'Aaron Fox (sixth, 30.1 points per game) and the Sacramento Kings (16-9) host Jayson Tatum (10th, 26.8) and the Boston Celtics (20-6).

Celtics vs. Kings Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBC Sports Networks

Celtics vs Kings Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics are shooting 47.5% from the field, 1.3% lower than the 48.8% the Kings' opponents have shot this season.

Boston has compiled a 10-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.8% from the field.

The Celtics are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 19th.

The Celtics put up only 0.8 more points per game (118) than the Kings give up (117.2).

Boston has put together an 11-2 record in games it scores more than 117.2 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

At home the Celtics average 122.7 points per game, 10.3 more than away (112.4). Defensively they allow 107.1 points per game at home, five less than on the road (112.1).

Boston is giving up fewer points at home (107.1 per game) than on the road (112.1).

At home the Celtics are picking up 25.9 assists per game, 2.4 more than away (23.5).

Celtics Injuries