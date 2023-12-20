If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Essex County, Massachusetts, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Essex County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Minuteman High School at Essex Tech

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 20

5:30 PM ET on December 20 Location: Hathorne, MA

Hathorne, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School