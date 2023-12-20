Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Essex County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Essex County, Massachusetts, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Essex County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Minuteman High School at Essex Tech
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Hathorne, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Haverhill, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
