Wednesday's contest that pits the Holy Cross Crusaders (5-5) versus the Merrimack Warriors (3-9) at Hart Recreation Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 65-49 in favor of Holy Cross, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 10:30 AM ET on December 20.

Last time out, the Crusaders won on Sunday 65-41 against Northeastern.

Holy Cross vs. Merrimack Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:30 AM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:30 AM ET Where: Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts

Holy Cross vs. Merrimack Score Prediction

Prediction: Holy Cross 65, Merrimack 49

Holy Cross Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Crusaders defeated the Brown Bears 62-54 on November 9.

Holy Cross 2023-24 Best Wins

62-54 at home over Brown (No. 155) on November 9

65-41 at home over Northeastern (No. 279) on December 17

51-41 at home over UMass Lowell (No. 346) on November 13

59-32 on the road over Stonehill (No. 360) on November 29

Holy Cross Leaders

Lindsay Berger: 8.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.1 BLK, 46.3 FG%

8.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.1 BLK, 46.3 FG% Bronagh Power-Cassidy: 14.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.7 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45)

14.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.7 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45) Janelle Allen: 11.1 PTS, 45.3 FG%

11.1 PTS, 45.3 FG% Kaitlyn Flanagan: 6.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)

6.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28) Simone Foreman: 4.9 PTS, 8.7 REB, 24.4 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

Holy Cross Performance Insights

The Crusaders have a +77 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.7 points per game. They're putting up 59.3 points per game to rank 283rd in college basketball and are giving up 51.6 per outing to rank 11th in college basketball.

The Crusaders are putting up 64.5 points per game this year at home, which is 8.7 more points than they're averaging on the road (55.8).

Holy Cross cedes 43.8 points per game at home this season, compared to 56.8 in road games.

