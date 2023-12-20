Jayson Tatum vs. Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
At Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, December 20, Jayson Tatum's Boston Celtics (20-6) take to the road to meet the Sacramento Kings (16-9). Game time is 10:00 PM ET.
Celtics vs. Kings Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
Jayson Tatum vs. Domantas Sabonis Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Jayson Tatum
|Domantas Sabonis
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1132.2
|1114.1
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|43.5
|44.6
|Fantasy Rank
|12
|14
Jayson Tatum vs. Domantas Sabonis Insights
Jayson Tatum & the Celtics
- Tatum's averages for the season are 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists, making 47.6% of his shots from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 3 triples per game.
- The Celtics' +222 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 118 points per game (eighth in NBA) while allowing 109.4 per contest (third in league).
- Boston pulls down 46.8 rebounds per game (third in league) while conceding 43.5 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.3 boards per game.
- The Celtics hit 15.8 three-pointers per game (first in the league) while shooting 36.8% from deep (16th in NBA). They are making two more threes than their opponents, who drain 13.8 per game at 36.7%.
- Boston has committed 12.8 turnovers per game (12th in NBA) while forcing 11.8 (29th in league).
Domantas Sabonis & the Kings
- Domantas Sabonis' numbers for the season are 18.9 points, 7.2 assists and 12.3 boards per game, shooting 58% from the floor.
- The Kings have a +25 scoring differential, putting up 118.2 points per game (seventh in the league) and allowing 117.2 (21st in the NBA).
- The 43.8 rebounds per game Sacramento averages rank 18th in the NBA. Its opponents pull down 43.4 per outing.
- The Kings connect on 15.4 three-pointers per game (third-most in the league) at a 36.9% rate (15th in the NBA), compared to the 12.2 per game their opponents make at a 37.8% rate.
- Sacramento and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Kings commit 13 per game (13th in the league) and force 13.3 (16th in NBA action).
Jayson Tatum vs. Domantas Sabonis Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Jayson Tatum
|Domantas Sabonis
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|7.3
|-0.2
|Usage Percentage
|29.9%
|22%
|True Shooting Pct
|59.8%
|62.9%
|Total Rebound Pct
|12.7%
|19.6%
|Assist Pct
|18.3%
|30.4%
