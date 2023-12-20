The Boston Celtics, Kristaps Porzingis included, take the court versus the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Porzingis tallied 15 points and 10 rebounds in his last game, which ended in a 114-97 win against the Magic.

If you'd like to place a bet on Porzingis' props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Kristaps Porzingis Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 18.9 18.3 Rebounds 8.5 6.8 7.3 Assists -- 1.7 1.6 PRA -- 27.4 27.2 PR -- 25.7 25.6 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.5



Kristaps Porzingis Insights vs. the Kings

This season, Porzingis has made 6.4 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 10.9% of his team's total makes.

He's made 1.7 threes per game, or 7.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Celtics rank 20th in possessions per game with 101.8. His opponents, the Kings, have one of the slowest tempos with 103.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Kings are ranked 21st in the NBA, allowing 117.2 points per game.

Conceding 43.4 rebounds per game, the Kings are the 11th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of assists, the Kings are ranked 22nd in the league, allowing 27.0 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Kings are 10th in the NBA, giving up 12.2 makes per contest.

Kristaps Porzingis vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2022 34 7 13 1 0 2 1

