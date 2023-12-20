Wednesday's game at Hart Recreation Center has the Holy Cross Crusaders (5-5) taking on the Merrimack Warriors (3-9) at 10:30 AM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 65-49 victory, as our model heavily favors Holy Cross.

The Warriors' most recent outing on Sunday ended in a 64-44 loss to Bucknell.

Merrimack vs. Holy Cross Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:30 AM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:30 AM ET Where: Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts

Merrimack vs. Holy Cross Score Prediction

Prediction: Holy Cross 65, Merrimack 49

Merrimack Schedule Analysis

The Warriors notched their best win of the season on December 3, when they beat the Yale Bulldogs, who rank No. 274 in our computer rankings, 84-73.

The Crusaders have tied for the 59th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country based on the RPI (two).

Merrimack has the most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (eight).

Merrimack 2023-24 Best Wins

84-73 at home over Yale (No. 274) on December 3

65-60 at home over Bryant (No. 280) on November 21

67-64 on the road over Siena (No. 286) on November 28

Merrimack Leaders

Amaya Staton: 11.8 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 44.6 FG%

11.8 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 44.6 FG% Jayme Decesare: 9.8 PTS, 33 FG%, 30.1 3PT% (22-for-73)

9.8 PTS, 33 FG%, 30.1 3PT% (22-for-73) Paloma Garcia: 8.4 PTS, 2.5 STL, 45.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

8.4 PTS, 2.5 STL, 45.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Diamond Christian: 7.4 PTS, 29.2 FG%, 29.9 3PT% (23-for-77)

7.4 PTS, 29.2 FG%, 29.9 3PT% (23-for-77) Rose Caso: 3.4 PTS, 25 FG%

Merrimack Performance Insights

The Warriors put up 54 points per game (330th in college basketball) while allowing 64.1 per contest (188th in college basketball). They have a -121 scoring differential and have been outscored by 10.1 points per game.

The Warriors score 60.7 points per game at home, and 47.3 away.

At home Merrimack is giving up 62.7 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than it is away (65.5).

