The Holy Cross Crusaders (3-4) meet the Merrimack Warriors (3-6) at 10:30 AM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Merrimack vs. Holy Cross Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 10:30 AM ET

Merrimack Players to Watch

Bronagh Power-Cassidy: 12.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Janelle Allen: 11.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Kaitlyn Flanagan: 7.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 1 BLK

7.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 1 BLK Lindsay Berger: 7.4 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

7.4 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK Simone Foreman: 5.4 PTS, 8.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

Holy Cross Players to Watch

