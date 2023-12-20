Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Middlesex County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Middlesex County, Massachusetts and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Middlesex County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Minuteman High School at Essex Tech
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Hathorne, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Burncoat High School at Hudson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Hudson, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
