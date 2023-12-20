The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils versus the Penn State Lady Lions is one of four games on Wednesday's college basketball schedule that has an NEC team in action.

NEC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Merrimack Warriors at Holy Cross Crusaders 10:30 AM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Sacred Heart Pioneers at Vermont Catamounts 11:00 AM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Penn State Lady Lions 11:30 AM ET, Wednesday, December 20 - UAB Blazers vs. Wagner Seahawks 1:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

