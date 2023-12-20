NEC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils versus the Penn State Lady Lions is one of four games on Wednesday's college basketball schedule that has an NEC team in action.
NEC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Merrimack Warriors at Holy Cross Crusaders
|10:30 AM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Sacred Heart Pioneers at Vermont Catamounts
|11:00 AM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Penn State Lady Lions
|11:30 AM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|-
|UAB Blazers vs. Wagner Seahawks
|1:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
