Wednesday's contest between the Albany Great Danes (9-2) and the UMass Minutewomen (2-9) at William D. Mullins Center has a projected final score of 66-58 based on our computer prediction, with Albany coming out on top. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on December 20.

The Minutewomen are coming off of a 64-52 win against UMass Lowell in their last outing on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UMass vs. Albany Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts

William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UMass vs. Albany Score Prediction

Prediction: Albany 66, UMass 58

Other A-10 Predictions

UMass Schedule Analysis

On December 10, the Minutewomen captured their best win of the season, a 64-52 victory over the UMass Lowell River Hawks, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 346) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Minutewomen are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 23rd-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, UMass is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most defeats.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UMass Leaders

Stefanie Kulesza: 12.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 44.7 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25)

12.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 44.7 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25) Kristin Williams: 10.8 PTS, 31.8 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (21-for-70)

10.8 PTS, 31.8 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (21-for-70) Bre Bellamy: 7.5 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

7.5 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Tori Hyduke: 5.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 24.2 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

5.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 24.2 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22) Lilly Taulelei: 7.5 PTS, 53.0 FG%

UMass Performance Insights

The Minutewomen average 58.5 points per game (290th in college basketball) while giving up 75.2 per contest (332nd in college basketball). They have a -184 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 16.7 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.