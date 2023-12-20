The Albany Great Danes (9-2) aim to extend a five-game winning run when visiting the UMass Minutewomen (2-9) at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at William D. Mullins Center.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UMass Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts

William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts TV: Fubo Sports US

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UMass vs. Albany Scoring Comparison

The Great Danes score an average of 65.7 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 75.2 the Minutewomen give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 75.2 points, Albany is 3-0.

UMass is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 65.7 points.

The Minutewomen record 7.9 more points per game (58.5) than the Great Danes allow (50.6).

UMass is 2-7 when scoring more than 50.6 points.

Albany has a 9-0 record when allowing fewer than 58.5 points.

The Minutewomen shoot 39.2% from the field, 3.1% higher than the Great Danes allow defensively.

The Great Danes shoot 42.2% from the field, 3.7% lower than the Minutewomen allow.

UMass Leaders

Stefanie Kulesza: 12.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 44.7 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)

12.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 44.7 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25) Kristin Williams: 10.8 PTS, 31.8 FG%, 30 3PT% (21-for-70)

10.8 PTS, 31.8 FG%, 30 3PT% (21-for-70) Bre Bellamy: 7.5 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

7.5 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Tori Hyduke: 5.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 24.2 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

5.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 24.2 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22) Lilly Taulelei: 7.5 PTS, 53 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UMass Schedule