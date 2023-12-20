How to Watch the UMass vs. Albany Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Albany Great Danes (9-2) aim to extend a five-game winning run when visiting the UMass Minutewomen (2-9) at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at William D. Mullins Center.
UMass Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts
- TV: Fubo Sports US
UMass vs. Albany Scoring Comparison
- The Great Danes score an average of 65.7 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 75.2 the Minutewomen give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 75.2 points, Albany is 3-0.
- UMass is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 65.7 points.
- The Minutewomen record 7.9 more points per game (58.5) than the Great Danes allow (50.6).
- UMass is 2-7 when scoring more than 50.6 points.
- Albany has a 9-0 record when allowing fewer than 58.5 points.
- The Minutewomen shoot 39.2% from the field, 3.1% higher than the Great Danes allow defensively.
- The Great Danes shoot 42.2% from the field, 3.7% lower than the Minutewomen allow.
UMass Leaders
- Stefanie Kulesza: 12.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 44.7 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)
- Kristin Williams: 10.8 PTS, 31.8 FG%, 30 3PT% (21-for-70)
- Bre Bellamy: 7.5 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
- Tori Hyduke: 5.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 24.2 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)
- Lilly Taulelei: 7.5 PTS, 53 FG%
UMass Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Yale
|L 70-62
|John J. Lee Amphitheater
|12/6/2023
|@ Boston College
|L 95-57
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|12/10/2023
|UMass Lowell
|W 64-52
|William D. Mullins Center
|12/20/2023
|Albany
|-
|William D. Mullins Center
|12/30/2023
|@ VCU
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|1/2/2024
|Dayton
|-
|William D. Mullins Center
