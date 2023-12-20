The Albany Great Danes (9-2) aim to extend a five-game winning run when visiting the UMass Minutewomen (2-9) at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at William D. Mullins Center.

UMass Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts
  • TV: Fubo Sports US

UMass vs. Albany Scoring Comparison

  • The Great Danes score an average of 65.7 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 75.2 the Minutewomen give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 75.2 points, Albany is 3-0.
  • UMass is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 65.7 points.
  • The Minutewomen record 7.9 more points per game (58.5) than the Great Danes allow (50.6).
  • UMass is 2-7 when scoring more than 50.6 points.
  • Albany has a 9-0 record when allowing fewer than 58.5 points.
  • The Minutewomen shoot 39.2% from the field, 3.1% higher than the Great Danes allow defensively.
  • The Great Danes shoot 42.2% from the field, 3.7% lower than the Minutewomen allow.

UMass Leaders

  • Stefanie Kulesza: 12.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 44.7 FG%, 24 3PT% (6-for-25)
  • Kristin Williams: 10.8 PTS, 31.8 FG%, 30 3PT% (21-for-70)
  • Bre Bellamy: 7.5 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
  • Tori Hyduke: 5.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 24.2 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)
  • Lilly Taulelei: 7.5 PTS, 53 FG%

UMass Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 @ Yale L 70-62 John J. Lee Amphitheater
12/6/2023 @ Boston College L 95-57 Silvio O. Conte Forum
12/10/2023 UMass Lowell W 64-52 William D. Mullins Center
12/20/2023 Albany - William D. Mullins Center
12/30/2023 @ VCU - Stuart C. Siegel Center
1/2/2024 Dayton - William D. Mullins Center

