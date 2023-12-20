Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Worcester County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Worcester County, Massachusetts is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Worcester County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Nipmuc Regional High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Upton, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Burncoat High School at Hudson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Hudson, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
