High school basketball competition in Worcester County, Massachusetts is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Worcester County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Nipmuc Regional High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 20

6:30 PM ET on December 20 Location: Upton, MA

Upton, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Burncoat High School at Hudson High School