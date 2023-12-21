America East Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 4:22 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's college basketball slate includes two games featuring America East teams in play. Among those games is the Maine Black Bears taking on the Tulane Green Wave.
America East Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Wagner Seahawks vs. New Hampshire Wildcats
|11:00 AM ET, Thursday, December 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Maine Black Bears at Tulane Green Wave
|2:30 PM ET, Thursday, December 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
