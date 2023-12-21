Thursday's contest features the Boston College Eagles (8-3) and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (2-7) squaring off at Silvio O. Conte Forum in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 84-67 victory for heavily favored Boston College according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on December 21.

The game has no line set.

Boston College vs. Lehigh Game Info & Odds

Boston College vs. Lehigh Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston College 84, Lehigh 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Boston College vs. Lehigh

Computer Predicted Spread: Boston College (-17.1)

Boston College (-17.1) Computer Predicted Total: 151.4

Boston College's record against the spread this season is 6-4-0, and Lehigh's is 4-2-0. The Eagles are 7-3-0 and the Mountain Hawks are 2-4-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Boston College Performance Insights

The Eagles average 78.9 points per game (92nd in college basketball) while giving up 71.0 per contest (183rd in college basketball). They have a +87 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.9 points per game.

Boston College wins the rebound battle by an average of 2.2 boards. It is recording 37.1 rebounds per game (168th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.9 per outing.

Boston College hits 7.2 three-pointers per game (204th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.1 on average.

The Eagles score 99.6 points per 100 possessions (91st in college basketball), while giving up 89.6 points per 100 possessions (182nd in college basketball).

Boston College has come up on top in the turnover battle by 2.8 turnovers per game, committing 9.9 (46th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.7 (128th in college basketball).

