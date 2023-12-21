The Boston College Eagles (8-3) will attempt to extend a three-game winning stretch when they host the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (2-7) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. The contest airs on ACC Network Extra.

Boston College vs. Lehigh Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ACC Network Extra

Boston College Stats Insights

This season, the Eagles have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Mountain Hawks' opponents have knocked down.

Boston College is 6-1 when it shoots better than 43.4% from the field.

The Eagles are the 167th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountain Hawks sit at 97th.

The Eagles average just 4.9 more points per game (78.9) than the Mountain Hawks give up (74.0).

Boston College has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 74.0 points.

Boston College Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Boston College scored 66.4 points per game in home games last season. When playing on the road, it played better on offense, averaging 68.5 points per contest.

The Eagles surrendered 67.4 points per game in home games last season, compared to 76.5 when playing on the road.

Boston College made 5.4 three-pointers per game with a 27.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.1 fewer threes and 11.4% points worse than it averaged in away games (6.5, 39.1%).

