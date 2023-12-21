The Boston College Eagles (8-3) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (2-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. This game is at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Boston College vs. Lehigh matchup.

Boston College vs. Lehigh Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Boston College vs. Lehigh Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boston College Moneyline Lehigh Moneyline BetMGM Boston College (-16.5) 149.5 -1600 +900 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Boston College (-16.5) 149.5 -2500 +1100 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Boston College vs. Lehigh Betting Trends

Boston College has compiled a 6-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Eagles and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven out of 10 times this season.

Lehigh has covered four times in six games with a spread this season.

So far this year, two of the Mountain Hawks games have hit the over.

Boston College Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Boston College is 86th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (80th).

The Eagles' national championship odds are the same now (+50000) compared to the beginning of the season (+50000).

Based on its moneyline odds, Boston College has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

