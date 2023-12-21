Boston College vs. Lehigh December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Boston College Eagles (6-3) will meet the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-7) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available via ACC Network Extra.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Boston College vs. Lehigh Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Boston College Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Boston College Players to Watch
- Quinten Post: 20.0 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Jaeden Zackery: 12.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.9 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Devin: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Claudell Harris Jr.: 13.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Prince Aligbe: 7.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Lehigh Players to Watch
- Keith Higgins Jr.: 17.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tyler Whitney-Sidney: 13.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Dominic Parolin: 10.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Bube Momah: 8.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jalin Sinclair: 7.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Boston College vs. Lehigh Stat Comparison
|Boston College Rank
|Boston College AVG
|Lehigh AVG
|Lehigh Rank
|147th
|76.3
|Points Scored
|74.0
|197th
|179th
|70.8
|Points Allowed
|79.1
|326th
|195th
|32.9
|Rebounds
|31.3
|265th
|244th
|8.2
|Off. Rebounds
|8.1
|250th
|218th
|7.0
|3pt Made
|7.4
|186th
|175th
|13.4
|Assists
|13.0
|201st
|58th
|10.1
|Turnovers
|13.0
|263rd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.