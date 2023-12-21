The Boston College Eagles (6-3) will meet the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-7) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available via ACC Network Extra.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Boston College vs. Lehigh Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Boston College Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boston College Players to Watch

Quinten Post: 20.0 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.1 BLK

20.0 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.1 BLK Jaeden Zackery: 12.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.9 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.9 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Devin: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK Claudell Harris Jr.: 13.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Prince Aligbe: 7.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Lehigh Players to Watch

Keith Higgins Jr.: 17.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

17.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Tyler Whitney-Sidney: 13.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Dominic Parolin: 10.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Bube Momah: 8.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK

8.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK Jalin Sinclair: 7.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boston College vs. Lehigh Stat Comparison

Boston College Rank Boston College AVG Lehigh AVG Lehigh Rank 147th 76.3 Points Scored 74.0 197th 179th 70.8 Points Allowed 79.1 326th 195th 32.9 Rebounds 31.3 265th 244th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 8.1 250th 218th 7.0 3pt Made 7.4 186th 175th 13.4 Assists 13.0 201st 58th 10.1 Turnovers 13.0 263rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.