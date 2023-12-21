The Boston College Eagles (6-3) will meet the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-7) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available via ACC Network Extra.

Boston College vs. Lehigh Game Information

Boston College Players to Watch

  • Quinten Post: 20.0 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.1 BLK
  • Jaeden Zackery: 12.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.9 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Devin: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Claudell Harris Jr.: 13.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Prince Aligbe: 7.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Lehigh Players to Watch

  • Keith Higgins Jr.: 17.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Tyler Whitney-Sidney: 13.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Dominic Parolin: 10.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Bube Momah: 8.1 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Jalin Sinclair: 7.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Boston College vs. Lehigh Stat Comparison

Boston College Rank Boston College AVG Lehigh AVG Lehigh Rank
147th 76.3 Points Scored 74.0 197th
179th 70.8 Points Allowed 79.1 326th
195th 32.9 Rebounds 31.3 265th
244th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 8.1 250th
218th 7.0 3pt Made 7.4 186th
175th 13.4 Assists 13.0 201st
58th 10.1 Turnovers 13.0 263rd

