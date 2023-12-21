The Boston College Eagles (8-3) are heavy, 16.5-point favorites as they look to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (2-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. The point total is 149.5 for the matchup.

Boston College vs. Lehigh Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Silvio O. Conte Forum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Boston College -16.5 149.5

Boston College Betting Records & Stats

Boston College's 10 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 149.5 points six times.

The average point total in Boston College's contests this year is 149.9, 0.4 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Eagles have compiled a 6-4-0 record against the spread.

Boston College has entered the game as favorites six times this season and won five of those games.

The Eagles have played as a favorite of -1600 or more once this season and won that game.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 94.1% chance of a victory for Boston College.

Boston College vs. Lehigh Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Boston College 6 60% 78.9 154.5 71.0 145 142.2 Lehigh 3 50% 75.6 154.5 74.0 145 151.8

Additional Boston College Insights & Trends

The Eagles average 78.9 points per game, just 4.9 more points than the 74.0 the Mountain Hawks allow.

Boston College has a 4-3 record against the spread and a 6-1 record overall when scoring more than 74.0 points.

Boston College vs. Lehigh Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Boston College 6-4-0 1-1 7-3-0 Lehigh 4-2-0 3-0 2-4-0

Boston College vs. Lehigh Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Boston College Lehigh 9-7 Home Record 9-6 4-7 Away Record 7-8 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 66.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.0 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.6 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-6-0

