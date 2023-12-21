Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Franklin County, Massachusetts, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Franklin County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Franklin County Technical High School at Athol High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Athol, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Greylock Regional High School at Turners Falls High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Montague, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Drury High School at Ralph C Mahar Regional High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Orange, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
