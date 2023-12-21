Thursday's game between the Harvard Crimson (7-3) and the Holy Cross Crusaders (2-9) at Lavietes Pavilion is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-63 and heavily favors Harvard to come out on top. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 21.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Harvard vs. Holy Cross Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Harvard vs. Holy Cross Score Prediction

Prediction: Harvard 82, Holy Cross 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Harvard vs. Holy Cross

Computer Predicted Spread: Harvard (-19.2)

Harvard (-19.2) Computer Predicted Total: 144.6

Harvard has compiled a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Holy Cross is 3-8-0. The Crimson are 6-3-0 and the Crusaders are 5-6-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Harvard Performance Insights

The Crimson average 74.4 points per game (198th in college basketball) while allowing 70.3 per outing (166th in college basketball). They have a +41 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.1 points per game.

Harvard loses the rebound battle by 3.9 boards on average. it records 36.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 200th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 40.2 per outing.

Harvard makes 8.4 three-pointers per game (94th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.9. It shoots 37.7% from deep while its opponents hit 29.8% from long range.

The Crimson rank 210th in college basketball by averaging 93.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 153rd in college basketball, allowing 88.6 points per 100 possessions.

Harvard and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Crimson commit 10.8 per game (92nd in college basketball) and force 10.2 (318th in college basketball play).

