The Harvard Crimson (7-3) will host the Holy Cross Crusaders (2-9) after victories in four home games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Harvard vs. Holy Cross Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Ivy League Games

Harvard Stats Insights

The Crimson make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Crusaders have allowed to their opponents (47.4%).

Harvard is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.

The Crusaders are the 327th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Crimson sit at 201st.

The 74.4 points per game the Crimson record are the same as the Crusaders give up.

Harvard is 3-0 when scoring more than 79.1 points.

Harvard Home & Away Comparison

In home games, Harvard is scoring five more points per game (77) than it is in road games (72).

Defensively the Crimson have played better at home this season, surrendering 61.3 points per game, compared to 73.8 when playing on the road.

In home games, Harvard is averaging 1.2 more treys per game (9) than in away games (7.8). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to in away games (36.1%).

Harvard Upcoming Schedule