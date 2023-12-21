How to Watch Harvard vs. Holy Cross on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Harvard Crimson (7-3) will host the Holy Cross Crusaders (2-9) after victories in four home games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
Harvard vs. Holy Cross Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Ivy League Games
Harvard Stats Insights
- The Crimson make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Crusaders have allowed to their opponents (47.4%).
- Harvard is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.
- The Crusaders are the 327th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Crimson sit at 201st.
- The 74.4 points per game the Crimson record are the same as the Crusaders give up.
- Harvard is 3-0 when scoring more than 79.1 points.
Harvard Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, Harvard is scoring five more points per game (77) than it is in road games (72).
- Defensively the Crimson have played better at home this season, surrendering 61.3 points per game, compared to 73.8 when playing on the road.
- In home games, Harvard is averaging 1.2 more treys per game (9) than in away games (7.8). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to in away games (36.1%).
Harvard Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|American
|W 80-75
|Lavietes Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|@ Loyola Chicago
|L 75-53
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|12/8/2023
|Army
|W 70-64
|Lavietes Pavilion
|12/21/2023
|Holy Cross
|-
|Lavietes Pavilion
|12/30/2023
|Iona
|-
|Lavietes Pavilion
|1/2/2024
|Albany (NY)
|-
|Lavietes Pavilion
