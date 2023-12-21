The Harvard Crimson (7-3) will host the Holy Cross Crusaders (2-9) after victories in four home games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Harvard vs. Holy Cross Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Ivy League Games

Harvard Stats Insights

  • The Crimson make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Crusaders have allowed to their opponents (47.4%).
  • Harvard is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.
  • The Crusaders are the 327th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Crimson sit at 201st.
  • The 74.4 points per game the Crimson record are the same as the Crusaders give up.
  • Harvard is 3-0 when scoring more than 79.1 points.

Harvard Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games, Harvard is scoring five more points per game (77) than it is in road games (72).
  • Defensively the Crimson have played better at home this season, surrendering 61.3 points per game, compared to 73.8 when playing on the road.
  • In home games, Harvard is averaging 1.2 more treys per game (9) than in away games (7.8). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to in away games (36.1%).

Harvard Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 American W 80-75 Lavietes Pavilion
12/2/2023 @ Loyola Chicago L 75-53 Joseph J. Gentile Center
12/8/2023 Army W 70-64 Lavietes Pavilion
12/21/2023 Holy Cross - Lavietes Pavilion
12/30/2023 Iona - Lavietes Pavilion
1/2/2024 Albany (NY) - Lavietes Pavilion

