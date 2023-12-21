The Holy Cross Crusaders (2-9) aim to snap a five-game losing skid when visiting the Harvard Crimson (7-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Lavietes Pavilion. The game airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Harvard vs. Holy Cross matchup.

Harvard vs. Holy Cross Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts

Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Harvard vs. Holy Cross Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Harvard Moneyline Holy Cross Moneyline BetMGM Harvard (-15.5) 142.5 -1600 +900 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Harvard (-13.5) 138.5 -1450 +810 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Harvard vs. Holy Cross Betting Trends

Harvard has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

In the Crimson's nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Holy Cross has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover eight times.

So far this season, five out of the Crusaders' 11 games with an over/under have hit the over.

