Harvard vs. Holy Cross December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Harvard Crimson (6-3) will face the Holy Cross Crusaders (2-7) at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Harvard vs. Holy Cross Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Harvard Players to Watch
- Malik Mack: 20.4 PTS, 4 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chisom Okpara: 16.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Chandler Pigge: 8.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Justice Ajogbor: 8.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.9 BLK
- Louis Lesmond: 9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
Holy Cross Players to Watch
Harvard vs. Holy Cross Stat Comparison
|Harvard Rank
|Harvard AVG
|Holy Cross AVG
|Holy Cross Rank
|173rd
|74.9
|Points Scored
|64.3
|343rd
|188th
|71
|Points Allowed
|77.6
|315th
|193rd
|33
|Rebounds
|29.1
|326th
|281st
|7.8
|Off. Rebounds
|7.7
|285th
|106th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|7.2
|202nd
|109th
|14.7
|Assists
|11.1
|308th
|110th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|11.8
|172nd
