The Holy Cross Crusaders (2-9) visit the Harvard Crimson (7-3) after losing three road games in a row. The Crimson are double-digit favorites by 15.5 points in the contest, which begins at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 142.5 points.

Harvard vs. Holy Cross Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Lavietes Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Harvard -15.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Harvard Betting Records & Stats

In five of nine games this season, Harvard and its opponents have combined to total more than 142.5 points.

The average total in Harvard's matchups this year is 144.7, 2.2 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Crimson have compiled a 4-5-0 record against the spread.

This season, Harvard has been listed as the favorite in three games and won them all.

The Crimson have not entered a game this season as a bigger favorite on the moneyline than the -1600 odds on them winning this game.

The implied probability of a win from Harvard, based on the moneyline, is 94.1%.

Harvard vs. Holy Cross Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Harvard 5 55.6% 74.4 138 70.3 149.4 141.1 Holy Cross 5 45.5% 63.6 138 79.1 149.4 142.4

Additional Harvard Insights & Trends

The Crimson record just 4.7 fewer points per game (74.4) than the Crusaders give up (79.1).

When Harvard scores more than 79.1 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

Harvard vs. Holy Cross Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Harvard 4-5-0 0-0 6-3-0 Holy Cross 3-8-0 1-2 5-6-0

Harvard vs. Holy Cross Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Harvard Holy Cross 5-7 Home Record 6-9 8-6 Away Record 4-11 4-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.5 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.3 2-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

