Thursday's game between the Harvard Crimson (7-3) and Holy Cross Crusaders (2-9) at Lavietes Pavilion has a projected final score of 82-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Harvard, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on December 21.

The game has no set line.

Holy Cross vs. Harvard Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Lavietes Pavilion

Holy Cross vs. Harvard Score Prediction

Prediction: Harvard 82, Holy Cross 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Holy Cross vs. Harvard

Computer Predicted Spread: Harvard (-19.2)

Harvard (-19.2) Computer Predicted Total: 144.6

Harvard has gone 4-5-0 against the spread, while Holy Cross' ATS record this season is 3-8-0. The Crimson have gone over the point total in six games, while Crusaders games have gone over five times.

Holy Cross Performance Insights

The Crusaders are being outscored by 15.5 points per game, with a -170 scoring differential overall. They put up 63.6 points per game (347th in college basketball), and allow 79.1 per outing (333rd in college basketball).

Holy Cross loses the rebound battle by 4.9 boards on average. It collects 32.5 rebounds per game, 328th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 37.4.

Holy Cross hits 7.4 three-pointers per game (189th in college basketball) at a 32.5% rate (227th in college basketball), compared to the 9.0 per contest its opponents make, shooting 39.6% from deep.

Holy Cross has committed 4.1 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.2 (211th in college basketball) while forcing 8.1 (362nd in college basketball).

