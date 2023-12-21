How to Watch Holy Cross vs. Harvard on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Holy Cross Crusaders (2-9) will look to snap a five-game losing stretch when visiting the Harvard Crimson (7-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Lavietes Pavilion. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Holy Cross vs. Harvard Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Holy Cross Stats Insights
- Holy Cross is 2-3 when it shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.
- The Crusaders are the 327th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Crimson sit at 311th.
- The Crusaders' 63.6 points per game are 6.7 fewer points than the 70.3 the Crimson allow to opponents.
- Holy Cross is 1-2 when it scores more than 70.3 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Holy Cross Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Holy Cross averaged 2.2 more points per game at home (67.5) than on the road (65.3).
- The Crusaders gave up fewer points at home (70.3 per game) than away (73.3) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Holy Cross drained more treys on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (6.4) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (39.3%) than at home (34.4%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Holy Cross Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Cent. Conn. St.
|L 78-67
|William H. Detrick Gymnasium
|12/8/2023
|@ Boston College
|L 95-64
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|12/18/2023
|Quinnipiac
|L 77-57
|Hart Recreation Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Harvard
|-
|Lavietes Pavilion
|12/29/2023
|Elms College
|-
|Hart Recreation Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Bucknell
|-
|Sojka Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.