The Holy Cross Crusaders (2-9) will look to snap a five-game losing stretch when visiting the Harvard Crimson (7-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Lavietes Pavilion. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Holy Cross vs. Harvard Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts

Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Holy Cross Stats Insights

Holy Cross is 2-3 when it shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.

The Crusaders are the 327th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Crimson sit at 311th.

The Crusaders' 63.6 points per game are 6.7 fewer points than the 70.3 the Crimson allow to opponents.

Holy Cross is 1-2 when it scores more than 70.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Holy Cross Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Holy Cross averaged 2.2 more points per game at home (67.5) than on the road (65.3).

The Crusaders gave up fewer points at home (70.3 per game) than away (73.3) last season.

Beyond the arc, Holy Cross drained more treys on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (6.4) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (39.3%) than at home (34.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Holy Cross Upcoming Schedule