The Holy Cross Crusaders (2-9) will look to snap a five-game losing stretch when visiting the Harvard Crimson (7-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Lavietes Pavilion. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Holy Cross vs. Harvard Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Holy Cross Stats Insights

  • Holy Cross is 2-3 when it shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.
  • The Crusaders are the 327th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Crimson sit at 311th.
  • The Crusaders' 63.6 points per game are 6.7 fewer points than the 70.3 the Crimson allow to opponents.
  • Holy Cross is 1-2 when it scores more than 70.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Holy Cross Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Holy Cross averaged 2.2 more points per game at home (67.5) than on the road (65.3).
  • The Crusaders gave up fewer points at home (70.3 per game) than away (73.3) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Holy Cross drained more treys on the road (7.1 per game) than at home (6.4) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (39.3%) than at home (34.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Holy Cross Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Cent. Conn. St. L 78-67 William H. Detrick Gymnasium
12/8/2023 @ Boston College L 95-64 Silvio O. Conte Forum
12/18/2023 Quinnipiac L 77-57 Hart Recreation Center
12/21/2023 @ Harvard - Lavietes Pavilion
12/29/2023 Elms College - Hart Recreation Center
1/3/2024 @ Bucknell - Sojka Pavilion

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.