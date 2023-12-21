The Harvard Crimson (7-3) aim to build on a four-game home winning run when hosting the Holy Cross Crusaders (2-9) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Harvard vs. Holy Cross matchup.

Holy Cross vs. Harvard Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts

Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Holy Cross vs. Harvard Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Harvard Moneyline Holy Cross Moneyline BetMGM Harvard (-15.5) 142.5 -1600 +900 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Harvard (-13.5) 138.5 -1450 +810 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Holy Cross vs. Harvard Betting Trends

Holy Cross has covered three times in 11 chances against the spread this season.

The Crusaders have been an underdog by 15.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Harvard has compiled a 4-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, six out of the Crimson's nine games have gone over the point total.

