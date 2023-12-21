The Holy Cross Crusaders (2-7) face the Harvard Crimson (6-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Lavietes Pavilion. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Holy Cross vs. Harvard Game Information

Holy Cross Players to Watch

Joseph Octave: 15.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Harvard Players to Watch

Malik Mack: 20.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Holy Cross vs. Harvard Stat Comparison

Harvard Rank Harvard AVG Holy Cross AVG Holy Cross Rank 173rd 74.9 Points Scored 64.3 343rd 188th 71.0 Points Allowed 77.6 315th 193rd 33.0 Rebounds 29.1 326th 281st 7.8 Off. Rebounds 7.7 285th 106th 8.3 3pt Made 7.2 202nd 109th 14.7 Assists 11.1 308th 110th 10.9 Turnovers 11.8 172nd

