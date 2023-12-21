Holy Cross vs. Harvard December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Holy Cross Crusaders (2-7) face the Harvard Crimson (6-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Lavietes Pavilion. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Holy Cross vs. Harvard Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Holy Cross Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Holy Cross Players to Watch
- Joseph Octave: 15.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Caleb Kenney: 9.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Bo Montgomery: 9.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Joe Nugent: 7.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Louth-M Coulibaly: 5.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Harvard Players to Watch
- Malik Mack: 20.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chisom Okpara: 16.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Chandler Pigge: 8.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Justice Ajogbor: 8.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.9 BLK
- Louis Lesmond: 9.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Holy Cross vs. Harvard Stat Comparison
|Harvard Rank
|Harvard AVG
|Holy Cross AVG
|Holy Cross Rank
|173rd
|74.9
|Points Scored
|64.3
|343rd
|188th
|71.0
|Points Allowed
|77.6
|315th
|193rd
|33.0
|Rebounds
|29.1
|326th
|281st
|7.8
|Off. Rebounds
|7.7
|285th
|106th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|7.2
|202nd
|109th
|14.7
|Assists
|11.1
|308th
|110th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|11.8
|172nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.