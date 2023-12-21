The Harvard Crimson (7-3) host the Holy Cross Crusaders (2-9) after winning four straight home games. The Crimson are heavy favorites by 15.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The over/under for the matchup is 142.5.

Holy Cross vs. Harvard Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Lavietes Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Harvard -15.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Crusaders Betting Records & Stats

Holy Cross' games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 142.5 points in five of 11 outings.

Holy Cross' games this year have had a 142.7-point total on average, 0.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Holy Cross' ATS record is 3-8-0 this season.

Holy Cross has been chosen as underdogs in eight games this year and has walked away with the win one time (12.5%) in those games.

The Crusaders have entered three games this season as the underdog by +900 or more and is 1-2 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Holy Cross has a 10% chance of walking away with the win.

Holy Cross vs. Harvard Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Harvard 5 55.6% 74.4 138 70.3 149.4 141.1 Holy Cross 5 45.5% 63.6 138 79.1 149.4 142.4

Additional Holy Cross Insights & Trends

The Crusaders' 63.6 points per game are 6.7 fewer points than the 70.3 the Crimson allow.

When it scores more than 70.3 points, Holy Cross is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

Holy Cross vs. Harvard Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Harvard 4-5-0 0-0 6-3-0 Holy Cross 3-8-0 1-2 5-6-0

Holy Cross vs. Harvard Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Harvard Holy Cross 5-7 Home Record 6-9 8-6 Away Record 4-11 4-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.5 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.3 2-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

